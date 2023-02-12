The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs has named the University of Georgia a top producer of Fulbright students for the fifth time in 11 years, according to a press release from UGA Media Relations.
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is the flagship international exchange program for education sponsored by the Department of State. The goal of the program is “to increase mutual understanding between the people of the U.S. and countries worldwide,” according to the press release. It offers recent graduates and graduate students opportunities to research, study and teach in more than 140 countries.
According to the release, 11 UGA students and alumni were offered Fulbright awards for 2022-2023. Ten were able to accept. Of those 10, seven are teaching English in countries across the world, including Kazakhstan, France, Bulgaria, Greece, Kenya, Brazil and Spain, while three are conducting research in Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Germany.
“I am so excited to use the education I received at UGA to assist students in learning English and to facilitate the Global Classrooms program, a global education program that includes participation in Model UN competitions and teaches public speaking, research and writing skills in English,” Emma Traynor, who is serving as an English teaching assistant in Madrid, Spain, said in the release.
Other recipients who are teaching assistants are Benjamin Barrett, Rosa Brown, Kelsey Dabrowski, Isabel Flanagan, Ashley Kalinda and Sydney Phillips, according to the release. The recipients who are acting as researchers are Oisakhose Aghomo, Elyssa Schroeder and Hannah Warren. Stephanie Stewart also received an offer to conduct research.
“Our 11 student recipients come from a wide range of backgrounds and areas of study. The Fulbright grants are a testament to their exceptional talent, the strong mentorship of our faculty, and UGA’s longstanding commitment to international education,” Meg Amstutz, dean of the Morehead Honors College, said in the press release. “Receiving recognition as a top producer of Fulbrighters places the University of Georgia among an elite group of higher education institutions.”
According to UGA Media Relations, the Morehead Honors College offers assistance to all students and recent graduates who are interested in pursuing the program.