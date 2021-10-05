The University of Georgia has named its Higher Education Institute for Louise McBee, a former UGA administrator and member of the Georgia House of Representatives who died earlier this year, according to UGA Today.
McBee left UGA a gift of over $3.5 million, which her estate gave to the university over the summer. UGA President Jere Morehead’s cabinet approved the naming on Sept. 29.
“Dr. McBee’s extraordinary legacy of leadership and service to UGA and the state of Georgia is one that will be remembered for generations to come,” Morehead said in the release. “For her many contributions to this institution and to public higher education, we are pleased to recognize her and link her with the institute she cared so much about.”
McBee, a native of Tennessee, came to UGA in 1963 as dean of women and went on to work in the highest positions in student affairs and academic affairs. She retired in 1988 as acting vice president for academic affairs. She served as a state representative from 1992 to 2004 and is credited with establishing the Governor’s Teaching Fellows Program and ensuring the financial stability of the HOPE Scholarship, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Louise McBee Institute of Higher Education aims to advance higher education policy, management and leadership through research and education, according to its website. The institute’s mission goes beyond UGA, tackling higher education issues from the campus level to the international level.