The University of Georgia Alumni Association Board of Directors has elected C. Lee Zell as its 78th president and approved eight new board members, according to a UGA Media Relations press release.
Zell has been on the board since 2015 and is succeeding Yvette K. Daniels. She is a national account executive for WBD Sports, the sports marketing and broadcast arm of Warner Bros. Discovery, and is responsible for national television and digital advertising sales and sponsorships for a variety of sports properties, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA March Madness, U.S. Soccer, Bleacher Report and House of Highlights, the release said.
Zell earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communications from UGA in 1996. She serves on the Washington Media Scholars Foundation Advisory Board, is a member of Leadership Georgia (Class of 2023 )and is the vice president of the Chi Omega/UGA House Corporation, according to the release.
“Lee is a spirited and supportive alumna who has been involved with our board of directors for eight years,” Meredith Gurley Johnson, executive director of alumni relations, said in the release. “She is passionate and committed, and I cannot wait to continue working with her and our new board members as we seek to engage alumni in supporting UGA’s faculty, staff and students throughout the year.”
Seven board members’ terms ended on June 30, including Robert Watts, Brian Dill, Jon Howell, Eric Cohen, Truitt Eavenson, Steve Horton and Shondeana Morris, the release said. The new board members began their terms on July 1. The new board members are:
Don Grimsley, President, Grimsley Enterprises, Inc. / BHHS Commercial Real Estate; Gainesville, Georgia
Jessica McClellan, Trial Attorney, U.S. Department of Justice; Potomac, Maryland
Jason Morris, Regional President, Colony Bank; Ocilla, Georgia
Rachel Perry, Chief Innovation Officer - Commercial Risk Solutions North America, Aon Risk Services; Mableton, Georgia
Matt Sawhill, Principal, Sawhill Strategic Partners; Rome, Georgia
Bowen Shoemaker, Assistant United States Attorney, U.S. Department of Justice Middle District of Georgia; Macon, Georgia
Daniel Stewart, President and Owner, Wier/Stewart; Augusta, Georgia
Andres Villegas, President/CEO, Georgia Forestry Association and Georgia Forestry Foundation; Macon, Georgia
The executive board members who will serve alongside Zell are:
Corey Dortch, Vice President; Associate Dean - Evening MBA Program, Emory University; Marietta, Georgia
Todd Phinney, Secretary; Business Consultant-Field Operations, Chick-fil-A, Inc.; Bishop, Georgia
Anne Beckwith, Chapters Committee Chair; Community Volunteer; Atlanta, Georgia
Yvette K. Daniels, Immediate Past President; Deputy Director - Division Workforce Management, Georgia Department of Public Health; Stone Mountain, Georgia
Paton Faletti, Signature Programs Committee Chair; President and CEO, NCM Associates; Atlanta, Georgia
Dominique Holloman, Nominating Committee Chair; Government Affairs Professional, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority; Atlanta, Georgia
Elliott Marsh, Student & Young Alumni Committee Chair; Financial Advisor, Edward Jones; Statesboro, Georgia
Raegan Tuff, Affinity Committee Chair; Public Health Analyst, CDC; Lilburn, Georgia