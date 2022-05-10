The University of Georgia has named Marisa Anne Pagnattaro as the vice president of instruction, effective June 1, according to a Tuesday press release. Pagnattaro has served as the interim vice president for instruction since February.
Pagnattaro was previously UGA’s vice provost for academic affairs. The press release said she has also worked as the I.W. Cousins Professor of Business Ethics in the Terry College of Business, where she won multiple awards for teaching and scholarship.
“Dr. Pagnattaro brings an extraordinary commitment to student success to the role of vice president for instruction,” said S. Jack Hu, UGA’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Over the course of her career at the University of Georgia, she has exemplified innovative and engaging instruction and worked with units across our campuses to enhance teaching and learning.”
Pagnattaro was identified as a finalist for the position by an eight-member search advisory committee assisted by the UGA Search Group in Human Resources, according to the release.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to partner with UGA’s extraordinary faculty, staff and academic leaders as we build upon our institution’s national reputation for excellence in teaching and learning,” Pagnattaro said. “Our students are outstanding, and their success is my overriding priority.”