The University of Georgia announced Marisa Pagnattaro, a UGA faculty member and administrator, the new vice provost for academic affairs, effective Aug. 1.
Since 2015, Pagnattaro has served as associate dean for research and graduate programs in the Terry College of Business. She is also as a Josiah Meigs Distinguished teaching professor and the I.W. Cousins professor of business ethics in the Terry College.
As vice provost for academic affairs, Pagnattaro will assist in all matters of “academic administration, policy and planning, and acts on behalf of the provost when he is not available,” according to a UGA news release.
“Throughout her career at the University of Georgia, professor Pagnattaro has demonstrated a commitment to working collaboratively with colleagues across campus to promote academic excellence,” Senior Vice President for academic affairs and Provost S. Jack Hu said in the news release. “She is an outstanding addition to the Provost’s Office, and I am pleased that she has accepted this key leadership position.”
Pagnattaro earned her bachelor’s degree in english from Colgate University, her J.D. from the New York Law School and Ph.D. in English from UGA. She is the author and co-author of more than 30 journal articles and several books.
During Pagnattaro’s time as associate dean in the Terry College, she was in charge of planning efforts related to research and graduate education, as well as the college’s international programs. She served as chair of the college’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board.
From 2016-2017, Pagnattaro was a fellow of the SEC Academic Leadership Development Program, and an inaugural fellow in the University’s Women’s Leadership Development Program. Additionally, from 2012 to 2015, Pagnattaro has been an member of UGA’s Council, serving on its executive committee.
