Qiana N. Wilson will be the University of Georgia’s new Equal Opportunity Office director, according to a Thursday news release.
Qiana N. Wilson, who has served as general counsel at Georgia College & State University for more than five years, has been named the new director of UGA's Equal Opportunity Office following a national search. https://t.co/G5LXoervxS— UGA (@universityofga) November 19, 2020
Wilson worked at Georgia College and State University for more than eight years, according to the release. She was the university’s general counsel for five years, during which she was the chief legal adviser to the Georgia College administration. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in science from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s and law degree from the University of Arkansas.
UGA’s EOO is responsible for the university’s compliance with laws regarding discrimination, harassment and civil rights. The office investigates complaints and enforces UGA’s non-discrimination and anti-harassment policy and sexual misconduct policy, according to the release. The director also serves at UGA’s Title IX and Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator. Title IX outlaws discrimination based on sex at universities that receive federal funding, and the ADA prohibits discrimination based on disability.
“I am excited about the opportunity to serve as director of the Equal Opportunity Office at the University of Georgia,” Wilson said in the release. “I appreciate the time and commitment of the search committee and the entire university throughout the search process; the wide-range involvement spoke to the importance of this position within the university community.”
Wilson’s appointment is effective January 2021. She will succeed Janyce Dawkins, who was the EOO director for more than eight years. Dawkins retired in September. Beth Bailey, UGA’s senior associate general counsel, is currently serving in the interim role, according to the release.
Commented