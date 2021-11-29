While Thanksgiving is a time of family and food for some, it often comes with cultural appropriation and unsavory depictions of Native American culture. The holiday has been criticized for celebrating the beginnings of European colonization in America.
The Red & Black spoke to a few members of the Indigenous community at the University of Georgia about their perspective on both this holiday and its troubled past, and how it can be adjusted to recognize native peoples and their history.
“One thing that I think is really important to mention is a lot of Native American people have been intermarrying with Europeans since the French first came, before even the British,” said Mary-Jo Eden, a sophomore intended art major who identifies as an ancestral Cherokee. Eden said this history of intermarriage throughout U.S. history has led to a wide range of opinions on the holiday among Indigenous peoples.
For Eden, her family is blended with her grandfather being Cherokee and her grandmother having immigrated from Italy. As a result, she says that her family does celebrate Thanksgiving.
However, the darker side of the history is never forgotten. Eden said the time is used to celebrate and be grateful for the fact that her family is still alive to carry on her tribe’s legacy, a gift many Native Americans were not granted by colonizers. It is this bitter truth that Eden said leads some families to choose to overlook the holiday all together to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day instead.
Indigenous People’s Day is traditionally held on the second Monday of October and has grown in popularity as an alternative to celebrating Columbus Day. In 2021, President Biden became the first U.S. President to formally recognize the holiday, which celebrates the history and culture of Indigenous people.
LeAnne Howe, director of UGA’s Institute of Native American Studies, takes a similar view on how she celebrates with her family as a native Choctaw from southeast Oklahoma.
“Our family always took the opportunity together ... we get a holiday and we gather so we’re no different in that way, but we have never forgotten the fact that we should be gathering in our homelands,” Howe said.
Howe said it was not until she left Oklahoma that she realized the extent of what Native Americans endured. She grew up in the heart of the Chickasaw Nation and was surrounded by large native communities all her life.
Howe said the legacy of intertribal community is one she works to continue every year through Thanksgiving by uniting her family — which includes members of the Cherokee, Apache, Chickasaw and Choctaw tribes — in her grandmother’s Oklahoma house.
Howe even said she enjoys seeing other Americans celebrating food and family each year because she sees it as the carrying on of Native American traditions that occurred at harvest. The common act of sharing food within a community has roots in Native American tradition. Howe said she only hopes to see recognition of the origins of these traditions.
However, there is another side to Thanksgiving outside of food and family, namely the commercial side, that tends to feature inappropriate depictions of Native culture.
“I don't know if anybody else has ever seen them, but I have seen the salt and pepper shakers,” said Hannah Hamrick, a junior history major who identifies as half white and half Shoshone. “They were just kind of inappropriate, but one was a little pilgrim man, and then one was a little Indian woman and it's just stuff like that.”
While the relationship between European colonists and Indigenous peoples cannot be generalized, the arrival of the pilgrims in Plymouth expedited the already-ongoing process of European colonization in America. According to History.com, not long after the first Thanksgiving, war broke out between European colonists and the Indigenous inhabitants of what is now New England.
Hamrick is bothered by these depictions of harmony between colonist and Native American figures because she feels it sells a romanticized version of the history of Thanksgiving that is not factual. Additionally, the depictions of native people in headdresses, moccasins, buckskin clothes, and more, are hurtful, Hamrick said, because they perpetuate inaccurate stereotypes.
Eden expressed a similar sentiment by explaining that the Cherokee, the tribe to which she belongs, does not wear feathers. Most stereotypical portrayals of Native American culture are based upon Western Plains natives, Eden said. She said that lumping all tribes under one portrayal is not only inaccurate, but offensive.
“I always tell my friends if it even is a question of it being offensive, it’s best to not even partake in it,” Eden said.
Some Indigenous people also feel that the way history is taught in schools must also change. Hamrick and Eden both noted how growing up, they were fed a rhetoric of peaceful relations between pilgrims and Natives, a portrayal that raises children with an incorrect view of history.
“It’s not just happiness and joy, let’s all eat a turkey together because we’re friends now,” Eden said. “I think children can hear about what Indigenous people went through.”
Eden compared it to the Bible stories she was taught growing up as a young child in church, stories that often recounted dark themes of betrayal and death. If children are not too young to hear these types of tales, then Eden believes they are also not too young to begin to learn the true history of what happened to Indigenous peoples.
“This is a scary thing and terrifying thing from the Indigenous peoples’ point of view, and I think that their side of the story isn’t told because they didn’t have written language and they were kind of seen as inferior anyways,” Eden said.
Hamrick, on the other hand, believes that telling the violent side of history, at least to younger children, is not necessary to still be able to teach a more accurate version of events.
“Be sensitive to the children and keep it G-rated, but just make sure they know that this wasn't a happy time for everyone involved,” Hamrick said. “I think that this is a good time for education and I think that people are starting to open their eyes to the issues surrounding Thanksgiving… if you have a question, find someone and ask your question respectfully.”
As an educator herself, Howe agrees that it is important for history to be taught in the proper way, a way that tells the stories of those who are often brushed over. Howe advocates for schools to bring in a member of their local tribe to talk to the children, to tell real Indigenous stories from a member of that community.
“That's what I think people should be doing is trying to get to know your former neighbors or your neighbors that may return,” Howe said, seeing this as an opportunity to build community.
Overall, they shared the common sentiment that however people may celebrate the holiday, they should remember the people who were here first, and respect the fact that many modern traditions come from Indigenous people.
“In the 21st century, you can use this day to have thanks and to acknowledge family and unity,” Hamrick said, “but also acknowledge the hardship that this community had to face so that it can happen.”