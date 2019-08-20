The school with the #1 mascot in college football history no longer ranks on the Princeton Review's top party schools list.
2019 marks the fourth consecutive year in a row the University of Georgia has not placed in the top 20 party schools list on the Princeton Review’s annual “Best Colleges” admissions guide.
Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y. topped the 2020 list, with UGA's SEC peer University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa following closely behind.
UGA topped the list at No. 1 in the days of old—2010, that is, and spent nearly a decade between 2007-2015 lingering in the top 15. The Princeton Review dropped UGA from the list completely in the 2016 list.
The Princeton Review evaluates student ratings concerning the use of alcohol and drugs, the popularity of fraternities and sororities and the number of hours studied each day outside of class time to compile the list. The test preparation company surveyed 140,000 students from 385 colleges for its 2020 edition.
UGA’s absence from the list comes at a time of growing enrollment by class for the university and increasing selectivity at the admissions level. In 2019 alone, the university experienced its lowest first-year acceptance rate in its history, tallying in at an approximate 45%, as compared to the previous year's 49% and 2009's 54% acceptance rates.
The number of first-year students applying to and enrolling in the school has inclined since 2010 and 2014, respectively, and whether by causation or correlation, the distribution of undergraduate grades by class has also steadily increased since 2010.
UGA managed to stay off of all of the Princeton Review’s rankings this year, including the top 20 least beautiful campuses, least happy students, “Tree-Hugging Vegetarians”-populated schools and “Stone-Cold Sober” campuses.
Find the full ranking of the Top 20 Party Schools in the U.S. here.
