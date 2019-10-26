One item on the agenda at the Oct. 15 Board of Regents meeting was a proposal for the construction of a new dorm on UGA’s campus, to be completed the fall semester of 2022.
The dorm would be constructed in the gravel parking lot east of Creswell Hall, where the old Bolton Dining Commons was located. The new dorm would complement the renovations of Russell Hall and Brumby Hall, both built in the 1960s.
The residence hall would have about 525 beds, allowing for incremental growth in UGA’s freshman class and providing beds to use as “swing space” as UGA continues to renovate residence halls on campus, according to the agenda.
Due to the recent renovation of Russell Hall and the current work on Brumby Hall, UGA has experienced a shortage of space for its students. Brumby, with 950 beds, and Russell, with 1,000, are two of UGA’s largest residence halls.
In recent years, incoming freshmen have had to be housed in East Campus Village and University Village. The university has had to have expanded housing — two people living in a room meant for a single — to compensate for the lack of rooms. In the 2017-2018 academic year, UGA offered freshmen who live in surrounding counties a $1,000 incentive to live at home instead of in a dorm.
The dorm’s estimated budget is about $49.9 million, which UGA proposes to fund as a public-private venture that would include a $10 million contribution from housing surplus and reserve funds.
