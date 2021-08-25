Any University of Georgia student, faculty member or staff member who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of vaccination site, can enter their name for a chance to win $1,000 starting on Sept. 1, according to an ArchNews email on Tuesday. A total of 100 prizes will be awarded.
Senior administrators, such as University Cabinet members and deans, are not eligible for this reward. Employee awards must be properly taxed through payroll, according to the email. Student awards will be processed through Student Financial Aid and will not conflict with other forms of aid. The ArchNews announcement did not include details on how members of the UGA community can enter the drawing yet.
The email also included information on the recent Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with hopes of encouraging more vaccine-hesitant individuals to get the vaccine.
Those who are vaccinated at the University Health Center or its clinics already receive a $20 gift card and a specially designed T-shirt. For the next two weeks, they may sign up for a chance to win one of ten $100 gift cards on four consecutive Fridays. So far, 20 people have won, the majority of whom are students.
In order to address diminishing immunity and the frequency of the delta variant, the UHC expects to begin delivering federally recommended third doses to immunocompromised individuals later this fall, as well as booster shots to others, according to the email.
Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment at the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments.