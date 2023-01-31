Multiple University of Georgia online programs were ranked among the nation’s top 10 for 2023 by U.S. News & World Report.
The Mary Frances Early College of Education tied with two other universities for seventh overall in master’s in education programs. The college’s programs were ranked the No. 1 best online master’s in education program for veterans, according to the U.S. News & World Report.
MFECOE’s online graduate programs were also recognized in special categories. In each of the categories, the rankings improved from the previous year. They ranked seventh in Best Online Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction Programs, third in Best Online Master’s in Ed/Instructional Media Design Programs and fifth in Best Online Master’s in Special Education Programs.
The Terry College of Business’s online master’s degree in business and technology ranked fourth for Best Online Master’s in Business Programs. The program is “designed to teach the intersection of business management and IT for working professionals,” according to a press release from UGA Media Relations.
While not in the top 10, UGA improved from 16th to 14th in overall online bachelor’s program rankings.
“The University of Georgia’s commitment to providing outstanding and accessible learning experiences extends beyond the physical classrooms on our campuses,” S. Jack Hu, the university’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, said in a press release.