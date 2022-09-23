Tuesday, Sept. 20 was National Voter Registration Day and in anticipation of the upcoming election on Nov. 8, The University of Georgia’s Division of Student Affairs and UGA Votes are dedicated to making voter registration easily accessible.
UGA students were welcomed to ask questions and get help with registration at the Tate Student Center intersection from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the university's Department of Engagement, Leadership, and Service on Sept. 20.
Other civic engagement opportunities hosted by the Division of Student Affairs will include celebrating Voter Education Week from Oct. 3-7 and early voting with the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections at Tate Student Center from Nov. 1-3, according to an email from Stan Jackson, assistant to the vice president for UGA Student Affairs. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11.
UGA Votes is a non-partisan, student-led organization that works to get UGA students registered to vote. They can be found outside of Tate Student Center in the upcoming weeks with absentee ballot requests and registration forms in hand.
Caroline Schneider, communications coordinator for UGA Votes, has grown to appreciate the students who stop at their table to register.
“It's great that we get to be there in an accessible way to help them get registered because it seems like something they've been meaning to do, but we get to give them that opportunity to do it in the middle of their day,” Schneider said. “It’s important for college students to vote because this age group has specific needs and desires.”
According to data from the United States Census Bureau examining voting and registration in the November 2020 election, citizens ages 18 to 29 years old participate less often in elections than other age groups.
“They're just simply not turning up as much as the other people. And that leads to some of our interests not being represented as well,” said Schneider.
Rachel Taylor, the senior coordinator for community engagement in ELS, said young adults are the “future leaders” and will be the ones creating change in the decades to come. She encourages students to pay attention to local elections.
“That's ultimately where you're going to see the most immediate change,” Taylor said.
Out-of-state students are able to register to vote in Georgia, according to the Georgia voter guide, with their UGA student ID, but need to contact the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections and Voter Registration to obtain the proper forms or register online.
Schneider recommends students request absentee ballots in order to take more time to vote, as opposed to voting in-person with a limited amount of time.
“That's a really effective way to make sure you're choosing things carefully,” she said.
Registered students can also view sample ballots on their My Voter Page.