The University of Georgia will offer optional in-person new student orientation this summer beginning in June, according to the UGA new student orientation website.
Single-day orientation sessions will work in conjunction with online UGA 101 modules to prepare incoming students for life at UGA.
Last year’s orientation was conducted entirely online with incoming students logging onto Zoom rather than walking onto campus. This year’s orientation will be a hybrid model in an attempt to offer interested students a more hands-on transition to UGA.
The sessions will start at 8 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m. each day they are offered. According to Director of New Student Orientation Larry Cloud, they will include small groups, an involvement fair, a UGA resource fair, campus tours and dining hall meals.
Incoming students will receive an email invitation for in-person sessions which are limited for social distancing and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the new student orientation website.