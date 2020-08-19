As the fall 2020 semester nears, Jennifer Nabors is not comfortable sending her daughter back to school and is concerned with the thought of so many young adults on campus at once.
Nabors is not the only University of Georgia parent feeling uneasy about sending their child back to Athens in the COVID-19 era.
“I’m 1,000 miles away, but if she gets sick and needs my help, then my wife or I will be on our way as soon as we can get a flight.”
Dave Milam, UGA parent
Nabors’ daughter, Bridget, is a senior from Atlanta. Nabors has doubts about the university's preparations for the fall semester.
“I think that the university made some good first steps with sending out the masks and digital thermometer but until there is rapid testing available, I don’t think it is safe to go back, especially not in-person classes.”
The university's plans for reopening campus began with nine working groups and a three-phased schedule. On Aug. 10, UGA began the final Phase 3, which allows all faculty and staff members to return to campus unless approved for telework.
UGA has also invested $1.2 million for the COVID-19 testing plan, and contact tracing information will be shared with the Georgia Department of Public Health, according to a July 21 document on the DPH’S COVID-19 guidance for USG.
Nabors said her biggest worry is that students are not taking the disease and the impact that it can have on their long-term health seriously.
While she knows that her daughter is accountable for her own health, Nabors said she is concerned about the rest of the young population in Athens.
“I think Bridget is very responsible and cautious and I know she will do everything to protect herself, but I think the university is in between a rock and a hard place,” Nabors said. ”Nothing is safe anymore and the amount of young adults at UGA who are and will be exposed to COVID-19 is going to be high.”
With the return of students and on-campus activities, bars and restaurants are bustling. Nabors described the situation in one word — “scary.” She also said that there are too many students walking around campus and downtown socializing with no masks in sight.
All students, faculty and staff returning to campus are required to wear a face covering while inside campus buildings starting July 15, according to USG’s coronavirus page. Face masks will be used in addition to social distancing, but people should still maintain 6 feet of distance between each other.
Nabors emphasized that the university administration could be doing a much better job with the threat of COVID-19. Nabors emphasized that there needs to be stricter requirements, especially when it comes to face coverings. She said that masks should be required both inside and outside to decrease the spread of germs.
Dave Milam has an out-of-state student from Austin, Texas. Milam is “uneasy” about his daughter Amelia returning to campus, especially since she is so far from home.
He said he expects the situation to quickly worsen in Athens with the influx of additional people on campus.
However, Milam does not plan to ask his daughter to return home “unless she decides that it’s the right choice for her health,” he said. Milam said he trusts his daughter will do her best to minimize risk.
“I’m 1,000 miles away, but if she gets sick and needs my help, then my wife or I will be on our way as soon as we can get a flight,” Milam said.
More recently, members of the UGA administration discussed questions submitted by students, faculty, staff and parents about UGA’s reopening plans in a public Zoom webinar on Aug. 4. They discussed class formats, self-isolation, and the economic impacts of COVID-19.
The public learned that classes will be largely on campus with social distancing and modified classrooms such as using a hybrid or HyFlex model, with part online and part in-person learning. The university is also working on providing an isolation space for students living on-campus, but has not explained what the space will look like.
UGA psychology professor Janet Frick finds herself conflicted with the policies surrounding the upcoming school year.
Frick’s son, Colin, is a freshman moving into Creswell Hall.
“I am a jumble of emotions.... I am happy for him and all the incoming students for their new life, but I am also concerned for his safety living in a high-rise dorm where the overall density of people is large,” Frick said.
If cases begin to rise in Athens, Frick said she plans to make a joint decision with her son regarding his living situation. She also emphasized her desire to empower and equip her son to make smart decisions, especially socially.
“I am supporting Colin moving into his dorm and continuing with his freshman year but in the back of my head I’m thinking ‘Is this the right decision?’ But there is no perfect decision,” Frick said.
