Demolition of the parking lot and railroad site near the East Campus Road and Baldwin Street intersection will begin on Monday, Nov. 28, according to an email from the Office of University Architects Facilities Management Division. The sidewalk will also be closed during this time.
Pedestrians and cyclists will need to plan for alternative routes while the demolition takes place. The traffic measures that were put in place prior to the start of the fall semester will remain in place until traffic flow on Baldwin Street is restored, the email said.
The goal is to reopen the sidewalk for pedestrians and cyclists as soon as possible and Baldwin Street should be open to all traffic in mid-January, but there is a possibility of unforeseen conditions and circumstances, according to the email.