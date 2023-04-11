On Monday afternoon, students at the University of Georgia School of Social Work took part in a walkout to protest unpaid field labor placements and the exploitation that students are facing within the social work program.
This protest was organized by the UGA chapter of Payment for Placements, an organization that aims to gain fair payment and treatment for social workers.
UGA’s P4P chapter is allegedly joining 30 other chapters across the United States in the protest against unpaid field work and the Council on Social Work Education’s lack of collaboration with students on solutions to creating paid work. This walkout is also part of the P4P National Week of Action, which takes place from April 10-14.
Throughout the protest, there were organized chants as well as signs that outlined the students’ grievances against the school.
“Exploitation is not a vocation. Exploitation is not our vocation,” students participating in the walkout chanted.
Elise Colquit, a second-year masters of social work student and co-chair of UGA P4P, helped to lead the walkout.
“As Social workers we’re required to abide by the values outlined in our code of ethics, including service, social justice and the dignity and worth of the person. We’re asking for the field of social work to extend these values to its very own students by reversing the status quo of unpaid field work,” Colquit said.
Rachel Parker, a second-year MSW student and the other co-chair of UGA P4P, cited the harmful impact that unpaid fieldwork has had on her physical and mental health.
“I have a chronic illness and forced myself to go to field during flare ups because we don’t get any time off. I’ve also had to quit my paid job to have time for internships without sacrificing my mental health. I skip class sometimes just so I have a moment during the week to catch my breath,” Parker said.
Parker also listed what other MSW students have said about how their experiences in the social work field have impacted them, which include financial stress, minimal time for paid jobs and lack of time to care for their physical health..
Dean of the School of Social Work Philip Hong said the joint task force at the school, which is made up of faculty and administration in conjunction with P4P, aligns with the P4P cause. The task force aims to uplift the effort being made by P4P students to grow the social work profession.
“It’s not just for paid internships, but it’s really about the profession of social work to be better recognized as a professional field that offers a lot of value to our society, to the needs of our community, and at large, globally,” Hong said.
Hong said he was also an unpaid intern while he was in school, and that it is often the default for it to be this way. His idea of the goal behind the P4P movement and task force is to change this default by growing the number of internships that receive funding, either from grants or elsewhere, and can therefore be paid opportunities for students.
“I think [UGA] is one of the strong members in this larger national movement, and one of the unique stance of a school that represents support and alliance with the students… We are not adversarially on standoff [with the students], but we are in this together,” Hong said.