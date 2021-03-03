Yohannes Abate, professor of physics at the University of Georgia, said he has always been interested in physics. “I don’t remember a time when I was not intrigued by gravity, for example, or small particles or the stars,” he said.
Abate, who has a doctorate in physics, and graduate student Alireza Fali recently played a key role in the groundbreaking development of a new one-step process for creating self-assembled metamaterials, which are materials that are engineered to have properties that do not occur in nature. This discovery could have wide applications in electronics and optical devices, according to an article shared by the UGA Physics Department.
The University of Georgia is home to the Abate Quantum Nano Optics Lab, where samples are sent from around the world to be examined by Abate and his team of researchers.
With their specialized instruments and training, researchers in Abate’s lab are able to examine materials at a much smaller scale than most other laboratories in the world.
“Not many people can do what we do,” Abate said. “People send us samples to look at because at a much smaller scale, things are very different.”
Abate and his team use terahertz, infrared and optical spectroscopy at very high spatial resolution to explore fundamental nanoscale physical phenomena and interactions in nano and quantum materials, according to the lab’s website. These are common techniques used by physicists to examine two-dimensional materials, which are very thin materials whose size varies from only a few nanometers to a few micrometers.
Abate said the new discovery came about when collaborators at the University of Minnesota grew a sample of a material called strontium stannate and sent it to Abate’s lab to be examined.
Abate said that after close inspection of this thin film material, they noticed a repeating structure at the nano scale. The formation resembled patterns produced by costly multi-step processes, according to the article shared by the UGA Physics Department.
Abate said it’s difficult to predict the implications of this development, but it could have wide applications in nanophotonics and nano-optics.
Metamaterials have a wide variety of applications, such as building antennas, optical filters and medical devices. They can be used to protect against earthquakes by counteracting adverse effects of seismic waves on man-made structures, or can be used to control sound or light signals to change a material’s color or to filter sound.
This discovery being in its early stages makes it nearly impossible to predict its exact implications. It will, however, likely save time and money that would typically go into the multi-step process of creating metamaterials.
“That’s the beauty of science,” Abate said. “You discover something and you don’t always look for application— you’re intrigued by the properties.”
Fali said he immediately sensed Abate’s excitement when viewing the results of their experiments. “When it’s really good results, you can understand from his face,” Fali said.
The research was featured on the cover of “Nano Letters,” a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Chemical Society.
Fali said Abate and his team are what make the lab special. “It’s not just about having the instruments,” he said. “It’s about having trained people who know what they’re doing and can understand what they’re looking at.”
Fali said he has been working with Abate since 2015, and has learned a lot in that time.
“Everyone tries to learn everything,” he said. “I now feel confident to do my own research.”
Outside of the lab, Abate is involved in several outreach initiatives geared toward underrepresented students.
“There are not many students of color in physics, and diversity is pretty low,” Abate said. “It’s a huge problem, and we’re trying to change it.”
Abate also teaches physics courses at UGA from introductory to advanced levels. He said physics is extremely important because it examines the structure of the universe at a fundamental level, and he wants to encourage students to pursue the field.
“The sooner you jump into physics the better,” he said. “It’s a very comprehensive and extremely upcoming field.”
When asked what goals he has for the future, Abate said, “Physics and more physics, exploring nature. I don’t imagine anything else.”