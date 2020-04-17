The University of Georgia plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies this fall for the spring class of 2020, according to an email sent from President Jere Morehead to the graduation listserv Friday.
The undergraduate ceremony will be held Oct. 16 at Sanford Stadium, and the graduate ceremony will be held Dec. 18 along with the fall 2020 graduate ceremony at Stegeman Coliseum. The ceremonies will be held assuming the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials determine it is safe to do so, Morehead said in the email.
In March, UGA canceled spring commencement and all other public events for the remainder of the spring semester as the COVID-19 outbreak grew.
“Overarching all logistical considerations, however, is the still uncertain progress of this terrible pandemic,” Morehead said. “I trust that you and your classmates, whose love for the University of Georgia is unmatched, will return in force to Athens when the time is safe to do so.”
An online message will be sent out to graduates on May 8, the original date of the ceremonies, to honor the day they will receive their degrees, Morehead said in the email.
UGA seniors had petitioned for a rescheduled commencement ceremony after the original date was canceled. One petition has garnered nearly 24,000 signatures as of press time.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated where the rescheduled ceremonies will be held. The Red & Black regrets this error, and it has since been fixed.
