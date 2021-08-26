University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead expressed optimism about the future of the need-based Georgia Commitment Scholarship in an Aug. 21 press release.

The UGA Foundation Board of Trustees voted in June 2021 to give an additional $1 million to encourage further private support of the Georgia Commitment Scholarship, a 2017 initiative awarded to in-state freshmen.

“I know that UGA supporters will be eager to take advantage of this opportunity to create more scholarships for Georgia students,” Morehead said in the release.

The Georgia Commitment Scholarship was created to support students with financial need even after receiving the HOPE Scholarship, the Zell Miller Scholarship or the Pell Grant. More than 500 current UGA students received the Georgia Commitment Scholarship. The program estimates that, of the 20% of UGA’s student body that receives the Pell Grant — federal need-based financial aid — over a thousand report a family income less than tuition and fees.

In addition to being an incoming first-year student and a Georgia resident, requirements include not holding a prior undergraduate bachelor’s degree, full-time enrollment, keeping a minimum cumulative GPA that differs based on the award and maintaining satisfactory academic progress. Priority is also given to those eligible for the Pell Grant.

The program relies on private alum donations to fund the scholarships. By raising more than $90 million, the Georgia Commitment Scholarship has more than doubled the amount of need-based aid available to students. When the program began, UGA matched all $50,000, $75,000 or $100,000 contributions. The $1 million awarded by the UGA Foundation will go towards matching future donations.

In the first half of 2021, the Georgia Commitment Scholarship saw the first cohort of recipients graduate. This group was involved in over a dozen campus organizations and has continued on to places such as Deloitte, NBCUniversal Media, Georgia State College of Law and Bank of America, according to the release.

Program Coordinator Michelle Versfeld said the effect of the donations is widespread.

“I think it shows it’s a campus-wide effort and not just one team or one division, but we’re all just kind of ... working together to help students at UGA and students here in the state of Georgia,” Versfeld said.

Eligible students are automatically considered upon completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years.