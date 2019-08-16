Police discover live ammunition in park
A man reported three partially buried plastic bottles containing live ammunition in Oconee Forest Park located south of UGA’s Redcoat Practice Field on Aug. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department field case report.
The man told University of Georgia Police Department over the phone that he was out for a walk in Oconee Forest Park when he located the “half buried” bottles approximately 100 feet to the east of the gated driveway of the park, according to the report.
According to the report, UGA PD found one nickel-plated drinking canister, one plastic cylinder-shaped container and one plastic drinking bottle containing “various shotgun, rifle and handgun rounds.” Each container was wrapped in black tape and a “plaster-like” substance. UGAPD placed the bottles into a UGA evidence locker to be destroyed, according to the report.
Search warrant issued for online threats
UGA PD’s Bomb Disposal Unit dispatched an advisor to oversee Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s search warrant in reference to an individual making comments on the internet about “shooting up and blowing up a school,” according to a UGA PD field case report.
The search warrant was conducted at 2052 Forest Acres Circle around 11:30 a.m, according to the report. ACCPD officers and detectives did not find explosive hazards during the search of the residence.
Documents forged to defraud the university
An unknown person knowingly forged fake University of Georgia documents using fictitious names and contact information to defraud the university, according to a UGAPD report.
On July 31, UGA Procurement Officer Annette Evans contacted UGAPD to report the fraudulent documents. Evans told UGAPD the documents were delivered to TST/Impreso, a paper manufacturing and distribution company, according to the report. The exact timeline in which the documents were forged was not listed in the report.
