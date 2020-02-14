Windows damaged at Chapel
Two windows were damaged at the Chapel between the night of Feb. 4 and the morning of Feb. 5, according to a UGAPD report.
According to the report, a window in the bathroom was opened and the wooden blinds that were nailed to the window frame were “pushed in and out of alignment.”
A second adjacent window was opened and had a 15-inch vertical separation between the window stile and side jamb at the base of the window, according to the report. There were no other open windows or external damage.
A contact person told police the Chapel windows are “almost always closed,” according to the report. Nothing else inside the Chapel was reported damaged or missing. The damaged window was estimated to cost $100 to repair.
Paintball spatter found in Creswell Hall
Police officers were responding to a call about a missing exit sign in Creswell Hall on the night of Jan. 24 when they noticed two purple paint spatters in a stairwell, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
The paint spatters were “consistent with spatter caused by projectiles shot from a paintball gun.” They were wet and fresh when the officers arrived, according to the report.
There were four burst paint casings on the floor of the stairwell, two paint spatters on a door underneath the missing exit sign on the sixth floor and one more on the covering of a fire pull station, according to the report.
Exit sign broken and stolen from Russell Hall
An exit sign in Russell Hall was damaged and had parts stolen on Feb. 4, according to a UGAPD report.
According to the report, a resident assistant was sitting in his room when he heard a loud noise at 2 a.m. and opened his door to see an unknown man running to the stairwell at the far end of the hallway. The back side of the exit sign was still hanging by the wires from the ceiling, according to the report. The exit sign is valued at $110.
