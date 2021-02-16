Clemson student punches UGA student three times at Mell Hall
A Clemson University student punched a University of Georgia student in the face at Mell Hall on Baxter Street on Feb. 6 at about 1 a.m., according to a UGA Police Department incident report.
The Clemson student was arrested for battery, possession of alcohol under 21 and possession of a fake ID, according to the report. He was also barred from all UGA property for two years. Police took a beer, five grams of marijuana and a fake ID from him when they arrested him.
The UGA student had been punched three times, he told officers, and had “markings on his face and dried blood on his lips,” according to the report. The Clemson student said the UGA student “hit[s] girls” as he left the lobby. When the UGA student opened the door to approach him, the Clemson student immediately began to punch him. The UGA student punched him one time but told police he did not provoke him before the incident, according to the report.
Drunk student falls, offers police officer a condom outside Oglethorpe House
A drunk student fell outside Oglethorpe House on University Court on Feb. 6 at about 2:40 a.m., according to a UGA police report.
Police noticed the student and a second individual were staggering and falling over. One of them was on the ground with his pants around his knees when the officers approached them. The other student had a bloody hand and injuries on his elbows from falling, according to the report.
The men struggled to get out their IDs and one of them attempted to hand an officer a condom. Both students were issued citations for underage possession of alcohol, according to the report.
Tire boot stolen from East Campus Parking Deck
An unknown person removed and stole a tire boot from the East Campus Parking Deck on River Road between Feb. 5-8, according to the UGA police report.
The boot was worth $725 and was on the rear driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the report.
The vehicle was no longer in its parking space, which was located on the ramp going from the second to the first level of the parking deck. The vehicle and the boot were both gone on Feb. 8 at about 8 a.m., according to the report.