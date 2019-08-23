Man found bathing in President's fountain
A homeless man was found bathing in the President’s fountain in the University of Georgia’s North Quad area around noon on Aug. 9, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report. UGAPD found the man seated on a bench near the fountain soaking wet and undressed down to his underwear.
The man told UGAPD he removed his clothing to bathe and wash his clothes in the fountain, according to the report. The man later told UGAPD he was “a musician who got offered to play a show downtown and wanted to be presentable.”
One officer reported the smell of alcohol on the man’s breath and found a bottle of vodka among his belongings. According to the report, the officers issued the man a 60-day barring notice from the North Quad area.
Employee receives death threats
A UGA employee working at Rock Eagle 4-H camp in Eatonton reported a series of death threats from an unknown caller on Aug. 14, according to a UGAPD report.
Walker told UGAPD the unknown caller contacted her around 7:40 a.m. and told her to “leave Beverly and Anne alone,” “I will kill you,” and “they know and you know, you trying to get them fired.”
According to the report, Walker noticed she received two missed calls from blocked numbers ten minutes prior. Walker told UGAPD she felt scared because she is not from Eatonton and had no idea who the caller was.
Student reports car break-in loss of $957
A student reported a car break-in and discovered $957 worth of items were missing from her parked vehicle at the State Botanical Gardens on South Milledge Avenue on Aug. 10, according to a UGAPD report.
The student told the officer she parked and locked the car at 6 p.m. and did not return until she received a notification from her bank that “one of her previously disabled cards had been used.” According to the report, the student found her rear passenger door window was broken into.
The student reported a David Yurman bracelet worth $395.00 and a makeup bag worth $200 were among the missing items totaling $957 from her car. The officer did not file a Georgia Crime Information Center report due to a “lack of identifiers.”
Suspicious man demands insect samples
A staff member at the University of Georgia’s biology building called police after a suspicious man approached her with a pink Este Lauder makeup bag filled with insect samples on Aug. 15, according to a UGAPD report.
When officers responded to the scene, the caller said that a man entered her office carrying the samples and became agitated after the caller told him the results of insect samples he turned in 10 days prior were not available, according to the report.
The man left the office and approached a graduate student. According to the report, he asked her to go to a nearby lab and use her microscope to look at his samples.
The individual left the building before police responded and the witnesses completed statements.
