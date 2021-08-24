Exit signs stolen, damaged in Russell Hall
On Aug. 17, the University of Georgia Police Department responded to a call regarding stolen and damaged exit signs in Russell Hall, according to a UGAPD report.
Upon arriving at the scene, an officer met with a resident assistant in the fourth floor lobby. The RA showed the officer an exit sign hanging from the ceiling, according to the report.
The officer then went to the sixth floor, where two exit signs had been stolen. An RA met with the officer and said when he’d gone to the bathroom around 11:30 p.m. the previous night, the exit signs were still there.
The RA also said he believes an unknown individual entered the west wing of the sixth floor and stole the signs sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 10:10 a.m. on Aug. 17.
The total cost of the damage was estimated to be less than $500, and the cost of the stolen signs was estimated to be $200.
Drunk roommates get into fight
Around midnight on Aug. 17, a UGAPD officer was driving down Prince Avenue and spotted two men in a physical altercation in a parking lot, according to a UGAPD report.
When the officer entered the parking lot and the men saw the police car, they stopped fighting. They told the officer they were “just messing around,” according to the report.
While the officer knew there had been a physical altercation, he was unsure if the men had been shoving or punching each other. The officer asked if anyone had been punched, but the men insisted they had just been shoving each other, according to the report.
The men told the officer they were roommates in a nearby townhome and were shoving each other because one man had kissed the other’s sister, according to the report. Both men admitted they had been drinking.
Neither party was injured or had any markings indicating an assault. The officer allowed them to walk home and no arrests were made.