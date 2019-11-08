Drunken student suffers wrist injury after falling off bridge
Emergency medical services contacted police for assistance for a student who had fallen and hurt his wrist around 5 a.m. on Nov. 1, according to a University of Georgia police report.
Officers arrived at Building 1516 and spoke to the man whose wrist was “swollen and misaligned.” The student told officers he was in pain and supplied officer’s with his driver’s license. According to the report, the ID showed him to be under the legal drinking age.
The student said he was downtown with a group of friends. After being separated from the group, he took an Uber to the area by Sanford Bridge. He told officers he believed he was trapped on the bridge that leads from Sanford Bridge to the Tate Center, which officers estimated to be “at least 30 feet above the ground.” Unable to find a way down, he attempted to climb down and fell onto the concrete below, according to the report.
The student walked back to his room before contacting EMS. He told responders he had consumed alcoholic beverages earlier in the night. According to the report, he was transported to the medical center for further treatment.
Man arrested for drug distribution
Police arrested a man for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana on Oct. 29, according to a UGAPD report.
The officer observed an unoccupied vehicle stopped in the right turn lane on College Station Road around 9:30 p.m. and discovered a clear bag with a “large quantity” of marijuana, according to a UGAPD report.
As the officer began taking pictures of the observation, a man carrying a gas can and a woman walked up and claimed ownership of the car, according to the report.
The man said the vehicle belonged to a friend. According to the report, the officer searched the vehicle due to probable cause and found an orange pill bottle labeled “Oxycodone” prescribed to a different name than the individual provided.
The officer asked the man if he had any contraband on his person and pointed to a bulge in his pocket. The man withdrew a bundle of cash with many large bills and said it was from his mother’s trust fund, according to the report.
According to the report, the man was transported to the Clarke County Jail.
Dining hall employee calls police over hostile interaction with coworker
An Oglethorpe Dining Commons employee called police about a black smudge mark on the passenger’s side rear door of her vehicle on the afternoon of Oct. 30, according to a University of Georgia police report.
The caller stated that on the previous day she and a coworker almost ran into each other in the kitchen. According to the report, the caller said that while it was not an altercation, it seemed intentional and hostile.
The woman told police that she saw her coworker was parked next to her when she returned to the vehicle. She found the black smudge mark and believed it was caused by her coworker’s shoe. She used a paper towel to wipe off the smudge and determined there was no damage, according to the report.
The coworker told the officer that she was the caller’s “brother’s baby mama and they were not friends,” according to the report. She denied touching the vehicle.
