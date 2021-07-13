Fire started near Creswell Hall
Around 11 p.m. on July 4, the University of Georgia Police Department responded to a call about a fire at the intersection of Baxter Street and Finley Street, just north of the sidewalk to Creswell Hall.
Upon entering the scene, a UGAPD officer used the water jug in the back of his patrol vehicle to stop the fire, according to a UGAPD report. There was damage to three square feet of pine straw and a rubber irrigation hose that was running through the area. No buildings were damaged.
According to the report, there was nothing on the scene indicating what started the fire. Police spoke to the caller, and she said she was driving by the area when she saw smoke and small embers in the pine straw. She did not see anyone on the scene.
However, the caller initially spoke with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department Dispatch and told them she saw someone starting the fire, as well as someone trying to put it out.
Window broken in the Geography Geology Building
A UGA student entered the Geography Geology Building on July 6 at 9 p.m. to find the window in a door of a lab shattered, according to a UGAPD report.
The student swept up the glass and sent her professor a text message to tell him about the damage before leaving the scene, according to the report.
The next morning, the professor reported the damage to UGAPD, who arrived at the scene around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, the police processed the scene for fingerprints but were unsuccessful.
The professor said to the police that there was no sign of forced entry as well as no displaced or stolen items within the lab, estimating the damage to be less than $500. The lab was also locked when the professor arrived, according to the report.
The professor said the incident must have occurred between noon on July 1 and 9 p.m. on July 6, according to the report.
Woman sets styrofoam cup on fire in parking deck
Around 1:30 a.m. on the North Campus Parking Deck, UGA police were driving and saw four people standing around a grey styrofoam cup container that was on fire. Two of the people were actively putting out the fire using plastic cups, according to the report.
The cup was placed on top of a concrete beam on the right of a stairwell in the parking deck.
According to the report, there was no visible damage to the parking deck, only the remaining ashes of the cup.
A woman, who was one of the four individuals at the scene, admitted to setting the cup on fire while her friends were “hanging out” and “killing time,” according to the report.
Due to the risk of the cup falling off the beam or being blown off by wind, potentially causing damage to surrounding people or property, the woman was informed her actions were classified as reckless conduct.
According to the report, there were no injuries reported. Charges for reckless conduct were declined, and the case was exceptionally cleared.
However, according to the report, the woman was barred from the North Campus Parking Deck for 180 days. She was informed of the barring, signed the notice, kept a copy and left the parking deck.