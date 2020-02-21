Column damaged at Phi Delta Theta fraternity house
The president of Phi Delta Theta found a large hole in one of the porch columns of his fraternity house on Feb. 8, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report. He alerted the coordinator for Greek housing management, who then contacted police on Feb. 10 around 8:30 a.m.
The fraternity president told the coordinator he arrived at the Greek Circle house around 10 p.m. on Feb. 8. He noticed the hole about 30 minutes later as he was leaving the house, according to the report.
The hole in the column measured approximately 14 inches wide and 40 inches in height. The total damage was estimated at over $1,000, according to the report.
The housing coordinator said the fraternity president implied none of the fraternity members heard the cause of the damage. According to the report, UGAPD officers were unable to talk with the president of the fraternity because he was in class at the time of the report.
Drunken man seen stumbling in road near Snelling
A man was seen stumbling in the middle of Sanford Drive near Snelling Dining Commons and walking into bushes on Feb. 8 around 2 a.m. A resident assistant saw the man and told police about him, according to a UGAPD report.
The man said he went downtown and had “one or two beers to drink.” The man said he did not feel the need to go to the hospital and was escorted back to his dorm by emergency medical technicians, according to the report. Medical amnesty was granted in this case.
According to the report, the officer spoke with the man and believed he was drunk due to his slurred speech and swaying. The officer confiscated a fake ID from the man.
Police respond to drunken student with nose bleed
At 1 a.m. on Feb. 8, police responded to a drunken student with a nosebleed at Creswell Hall. The reporting party called the police out of concern for the student’s nosebleed, according to the report.
The student was issued a citation for underage possession of alcohol, according to the report. Medical amnesty did not apply because the police were dispatched for the nosebleed, not in regard to his condition.
The police believed the individual was drunk due to his slurred speech and the odor of alcohol and thought he was under 21 because he lived in an underclassmen dorm. According to the report, the student gave the officer his birthdate, which confirmed he was under 21.
