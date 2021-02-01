Graduate students argue about lab procedures at Riverbend Research Lab North
Two graduate students got into an argument about lab cleanliness and procedures at Riverbend Research Lab North on Riverbend Road on Jan. 22 at about 1:45 p.m., according to a University of Georgia police report.
A man raised his voice at one of the women and attempted to come toward her but was restrained by another woman, according to the report. The woman whom the man was yelling at then ran out of the room to look for help. No charges were filed after the incident.
The man did not touch the woman, but she told officers that she felt like she was in danger. The man told officers there was no intent to hurt the woman, according to the report.
Intoxicated student hits head after passing out in Creswell stairwell
An intoxicated student under 21 years old lost consciousness and hit his head in the stairwell at Creswell Hall on Baxter Street on Jan. 23 at about 3:00 a.m., according to a UGA police report.
The student had swelling and a small cut on one of his eyelids from the fall. Emergency medical services responded to the scene to evaluate his head injury, but he refused treatment, according to the report.
The student told the officers he had consumed alcohol earlier that night, according to the report. Police also noted that he was slurring his speech, sweating in spite of cool temperatures and struggling with basic motor functions, among other signs. He was granted medical amnesty and was not charged for underage drinking.
Three men steal stop sign and pole from construction site
Three men stole a stop sign on a pole worth $95 on Baxter Street on Jan. 22 at about 11:45 p.m., according to a UGA police report.
An officer saw the men carrying it and made a U-turn to follow them but then was unable to locate the men. The officer found the stop sign lying on the ground outside Creswell Hall, according to the report.
The sign belonged to Turner Construction Company, which is building a new freshman residence hall on Baxter Street. Police returned the sign to the construction site, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.