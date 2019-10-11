Husband alleges wife was drugged at football game
A man called University of Georgia police to allege his wife was “drugged” at the UGA-Notre Dame football game on Sept. 21, according to a UGA police report from Oct. 2.
The caller said his wife consumed three Styrofoam cups of red wine before the game and finished one prior to entering the stadium, according to the report. The caller stated he did not sit with his family inside the stadium.
The caller’s father-in-law came to him during the game because his wife was ”acting strange,” according to the report. He said his wife’s eyes were dilated and she was struggling to stay awake. According to the report, she left the game alone to return to her hotel room. On her way back, she fell and was helped by an unknown individual.
The man said his wife did not feel well the next day and that she did not remember some of what happened the previous day. She said she noticed a “granular substance” in the bottom of her Styrofoam cup as she was standing in line to enter the stadium. She fractured her arm during her fall, although the doctor did not perform any blood work, according to the report.
The officer obtained the woman's number and left a message on her voicemail. The incident was not reported to any stadium officials or law enforcement officers at the time it occurred.
UGA student accidentally fires gun, shoots himself in the leg
A police officer was dispatched to the Chemistry Building after a student accidentally shot himself with a firearm a little before 2 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to a UGA police report.
The officer arrived at the scene and followed a UGA employee to a student lounge on the fourth floor of the building. According to the report, the student told the officer that he had “accidentally discharged” his handgun into his upper left leg. The officer immediately fashioned a tourniquet and applied pressure to the wound.
Emergency Medical Services transported the man to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report.
Police called over suspicious man on campus
Officers responded to a suspicious person call at the Holmes-Hunter Academic Building around noon on Oct. 3, according to a UGA police report.
The caller said a man entered the Registrar’s office to ask about turning in an old yearbook to an administrator. The book was from 1946 and contained three typed pages of biblical scriptures. According to the report, the man said “bad things are coming to UGA” and “I wouldn’t mess with the Lord.”
The caller gave the officers a description of the man. He said the man carried a cane and was “quiet and nervous,” according to the report. Officers issued the caller case reference information.
Student found passed out in shower stall
Officers arrived at Creswell Hall after receiving a call about a “passed out male” in a shower stall around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, according to a UGA police report.
Officers made contact with the caller, who led them to the men’s restroom. According to the report, the caller said he noticed legs and feet sticking out from a shower stall when he entered the restroom and unsuccessfully tried to wake up the unresponsive individual.
The officers saw the individual and woke the man up. When officers opened the door, the individual appeared “disheveled.” When police asked where he lived, he gave them three different residence halls, according to the report.
The student said he went downtown the night before and consumed four vodka Red Bull drinks. According to the report, his friend let him stay at Creswell.
Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene but the student declined transport to the hospital. Medical amnesty was granted, according to the report.
