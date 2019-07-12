UGA-owned horse tail cut off and stolen
The tail of a University of Georgia-owned horse was cut off and stolen, according to a University of Georgia police report.
Police were dispatched to the livestock instructional arena on South Milledge Avenue to meet with an agriculture specialist at UGA. The specialist told police that the tail was cut off some time between 5 p.m. on June 21 and 9:30 a.m. on July 1.
The estimated value of the damage is over $500. There was no other “apparent physical harm to the horse,” according to the report.
Construction worker hit on head by jackhammer tractor
A construction worker was injured near the Corner of Lumpkin and Wray Streets on the UGA campus on July 1, according to a UGAPD report.
The incident occurred when the arm of a jackhammer tractor accidentally struck a worker in the head, causing him to fall into an 8-foot deep gorge, according to the report. The gorge had been cut out of the roadway.
The worker had scrapes on his head, a sore right shoulder and back pain, according to the report. He had been wearing a safety helmet when he was struck.
Police responded to the accident around 8:30 p.m. According to the report, the worker was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center by EMS for further treatment.
Money stolen from UGA golf course
A theft of $80 from the UGA golf course was reported on July 1, according to a UGA police report. The money was stolen from the change fund of the golf course, according to a UGA police report.
The theft probably occurred between 7 a.m. on June 19 and 5 p.m. on June 26, according to a UGA employee.
The discrepancy was noticed by employees when they were conducting a weekly audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.