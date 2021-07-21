Exit sign stolen from Russell Hall
Around noon on July 14, the University of Georgia Police Department responded to a call at Russell Hall about a stolen exit sign, according to a UGAPD report.
According to the report, an unknown individual stole an exit sign from the third floor north wing hallway in Russell Hall. The event occurred between 10 p.m. July 13 and 12:30 p.m. July 14.
The total loss for the incident was $110, and UGA police made no official entries for the case due to lack of identifiers.
Suspicious man spotted near law school in middle of night
A suspicious man was spotted near the UGA School of Law around 1 a.m. on July 10, according to a UGAPD report. Police met with a UGA employee regarding the incident.
The employee stated he did not believe the man he saw was a UGA employee. The man was wearing a red shirt and camouflage pants and was estimated to be around 35 years old, according to the report.
The individual was initially spotted near the ongoing construction on Herty Field, moving in and out of the bushes, going south towards Gilbert Hall, according to the report.
At this time, a different UGA employee noticed the man looking into her vehicle while it was parked in a Gilbert Hall parking spot. The man never touched her car but got within several feet of it, according to the report.
After looking into her car, the employee lost sight of the man.
A few minutes later, the first employee saw him running from the north campus fountain towards the UGA Law School. According to the report, he lost sight of the man after this.
According to the report, UGAPD could not find anyone meeting the description upon arriving at the scene and patrolling the area.
Underaged, intoxicated man found sleeping in North Parking Deck
UGAPD found a man laying on the ground in the UGA North Parking Deck around 4 a.m. on July 10.
According to the report, the man was asleep, and the officer had difficulty waking him. The officer suspected the man had been drinking after he woke up and smelled alcohol on his breath.
The man, in a disheveled state, declined evaluation from EMS and stood up, according to the report. The officer asked if the man had been in downtown Athens, to which he said yes, but insisted he had not been drinking
The officer asked the man if he could see his wallet to check for identification. According to the report, two different drivers licenses were in his wallet. The man then admitted he had been drinking earlier that evening.
The man was issued a citation for underage possession of alcohol, according to the report. Around 5 a.m., the man’s friend arrived on scene and took him home.