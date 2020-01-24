Drunken man steals bollard from campus
An officer saw a man carrying a black metal bollard down the street a little after 1 a.m. on Jan. 15, according to a UGAPD police report.
The officer made contact with the man, who said he had picked up the bollard because he saw it lying on the ground, according to the report. The bollard came from the closed sidewalk near Herty Field.
The officer smelled alcohol on the man's breath, according to the report. The man said he was coming from downtown and had consumed two beers.
The officer confirmed the man was underage. According to the report, the man was issued a citation for underage possession of alcohol, but the officer did not pursue a theft by taking charge.
Woman falls victim to identity fraud
Police responded to Clark Howell Hall after a woman reported fraud around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, according to a UGAPD report.
According to the report, the woman said she was contacted by an individual who claimed to be an employee of a company with a part-time job offer.
A different individual asked for photographs of the woman’s driver’s license and the front and back of her credit card along with her bank account information, according to the report.
The officer advised the woman to freeze her bank account and report identity theft through the Federal Trade Commission, according to the report.
Man found unconscious outside Caldwell Hall
UGA police officers responded to a report of an unconscious man “shaking slightly” outside of Caldwell Hall around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 19, according to a UGAPD report.
They man was lying on the ground with a guitar case strapped to his back when officers arrived to the scene, according to the report.
Officers shook the man to wake him. He was unsteady on his feet while trying to stand. According to the report, when officers questioned him, he “muttered unintelligible responses.”
The man began to drool and vomited three times. The officers believed he was intoxicated. According to the report, officers obtained his driver’s license and determined he was underage.
The man was transported to a hospital and he was granted medical amnesty, according to the report.
