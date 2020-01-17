Intoxicated woman vomits in Uber
An officer saw a vehicle parked on the road with emergency lights activated and spoke to the driver just after midnight on Jan. 10, according to a University of Georgia police report.
The driver told the officer that he drove for Uber and his female passenger had vomited in his car. According to the report, the driver was calling 911 to seek medical attention.
The officers spoke to the woman and checked her identification, which showed her to be underage. She had vomit on her mouth, chin, neck and shirt, according to the police report. Another passenger told officers they had consumed alcohol at a “pregame.”
The woman denied transportation to the hospital and medical amnesty was granted, according to the report.
Man barred from Correll Hall after entering building after hours
A man called police to report a suspicious person in Correll Hall a little before 10 p.m. on Jan. 8, according to a UGA police report.
The caller said he was studying in a room on the first floor when a man knocked on the door. According to the report, the caller thought the man had forgotten his access card and let him into the building. He told police the man wandered around the room and hallway and was “staring constantly” at a woman sitting in the study room, which he said made her uncomfortable.
The officers checked the building and found the man in the bathroom. When they made contact with him, he told officers he was not a student and provided them with his name and date of birth. He was acting “jittery” and “giggly,” according to the report.
An officer reviewed the camera footage from the building and saw he had pulled on door handles inside the building. According to the report, the man said he was looking for a snack machine. When asked if he had any weapons on him, the man said, “I don’t know.” Officers performed a terry frisk and did not find any weapons.
The man told officers he had smoked synthetic marijuana earlier in the night. He was barred from Correll Hall for 30 days, according to the report.
Residents discover drunken student passed out in their room
A resident assistant called police after Myers Hall residents found two unknown people in their dorm and vomit on the floor around 7 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to a police report.
When an officer met with the students, they said one of them saw a man standing in the doorway who left the room when he saw the room’s resident was awake. The student saw another person passed out on the couch and vomit on the floor in front of him. According to the report, he had the resident’s towel around his waist and his clothes were on the ground.
The officer woke up the man, who said he lived in the room next door and had mistakenly entered the wrong room. The officer determined that he was underage and had been drinking the night before. The man said he did not remember what had happened, according to the report.
Medical amnesty was granted in this case. The residents declined to prosecute for criminal trespass, according to the report.
