Man attempts to steal motorbike from UGA Police Department parking lot
A man tried to steal a red motorbike worth about $1,600 from the UGA Police Department parking lot on Oconee Street on Feb. 27 at about 8:20 p.m., according to a UGA police report.
The man was propelling the bike with his feet with the headlights off, since the bike wasn’t on, when an officer called out to him. He told the officer the bike didn’t belong to him and he did not have the key to the bike, but that he was taking it home because he had noticed the bike in the same location for several days, according to the report.
The officer told him he would seek warrants later but didn’t arrest him at the time due to the pandemic. The man was detained on March 4 on South Lumpkin Street at about 3:50 a.m. and barred from all UGA property and transit for two years, according to the report. Officers discovered the man had arrest warrants pending but not yet active when they detained him.
Drunk student urinates outside Boggs Hall
A drunk student was issued a citation after being caught urinating on the sidewalk outside of Boggs Hall on South Lumpkin Street on Feb. 27 at about 11:35 p.m., according to a UGA police report.
The officer noticed the student peeing on the sidewalk and shined his flashlight in his direction. The student quickly stood up and fixed his pants. When the officer approached him, the student said he knew he shouldn’t have peed there, and he identified himself and told the officer that he had been drinking at Little Italy earlier that night, according to the report.
The student was underage but did not appear to exhibit other signs of having had a significant amount to drink, according to the report. He was given a copy of his citation and left.
Unknown person steals over $2,500 from PSA
The head of the University of Georgia Printmaking Student Association discovered about $2,560 in fraudulent transactions made between Dec. 3-23, 2020, according to a University of Georgia police report.
The unknown person made nine fraudulent transactions from the PSA bank account over that period of time, according to the report.
The head of PSA cancelled two debit cards since she found the charges on the bank statements on Feb. 26 and reported the theft to the bank, according to the report.