Man harassed students at UGA bus stop
Officers were dispatched to the University of Georgia bus stop across from Aderhold Hall after students complained about a man harassing them shortly after noon on Jan. 29, according to a UGA Police Department report.
An officer barred the man for 30 days from all of UGA’s campus and campus transit, but he refused to sign the notice.
The man “aggressively” asked students to use their phones and was talking to himself. Police approached the man and he presented his driver’s license and asked for help. According to the report, he said he was trying to catch an East West UGA transit bus.
According to the report, he spoke quickly and loudly while “rocking backward and forwards and side to side.”
Drunken man found passed out in parking deck
University of Georgia police were called to the Hull Street Parking Deck in regards to an unresponsive but breathing man a little after midnight on Jan. 31, according to a police report.
When the officer arrived at the scene, the man was lying on the curb draped with a blanket. According to the report, the officer attempted to get the man’s attention by “grabbing and shaking his left wrist and tapping on his right shoulder,” although the man did not wake up.
According to the report, the man eventually woke up. The officer noticed the smell of alcohol and the man’s speech was slurred. Emergency medical services determined he did not require a hospital visit, so the man’s father arrived on scene and picked him up.
Students caught with marijuana and alcohol in dorm room
A Creswell Hall resident assistant called UGAPD to report the smell of marijuana coming from a room around 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 2, according to a police report.
Two residents were issued citations for underage possession of alcohol, according to the report. The officer did not prosecute the two for marijuana possession because of the small amount present at the scene.
When officers made contact with the residents, they stated they had been smoking marijuana and consented to a room search. The officer located 19 unopened beers in the mini fridge, one opened beer can, one marijuana grinder, one “water bong,” an empty package of CBD oil gummy snacks and two packages of rolling paper, according to the report.
According to the report, the officer also saw a second driver’s license while one resident was producing his identification. The resident said the additional license was his brother’s, which the officer believed had been used to purchase alcohol. The officer did not prosecute the resident for possession of the ID.
