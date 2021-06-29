Man yells at front desk workers at Brown Hall
University of Georgia Police Department officers were dispatched in response to a man yelling at the front desk workers at Brown Hall because he was barred from Athens-Clarke County Transit around 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18, according to a UGAPD report.
Those in the building said he did not get violent. However, he did repeatedly yell at the front desk workers because they did not know how to get him unbarred from ACC Transit, according to the report.
The officers were able to locate the man outside of the building and spoke with him. The man replied vaguely and said the staff was lying, according to the report.
The man was warned to not raise his voice at staff if he returned and left on a UGA Campus Transit bus, according to the report.
Bike stolen from bike rack at O-House
A bike was stolen from the Oglethorpe House bike rack on Monday, June 21, after it had been chained to the rack on May 28, according to a UGAPD report.
When the owner of the bike returned, he found it was missing and the bike lock was on the ground, according to the report.
The bike is a blue Fuji Transverse, and police took the bike lock as evidence.
Suspicious vehicle parked at Tate Center
During a normal vehicle patrol of the Tate Student Center parking lot around midnight on Tuesday, June 22, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle, according to a UGAPD report.
Vehicles in this lot at this time are typically employees. After running the plates of the vehicle the officer learned it belonged to a wanted person with active arrest warrants and no affiliation to the university, according to the report.
It is believed the wanted person is staying around UGA’s main campus.
The officer searched the nearby areas in search of the wanted person but was unable to locate them, according to the report.