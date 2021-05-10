Man yells profanity at people in front of the Arch
A man yelled profanity at people taking graduate photos at the Arch on May 5 around 10:30 a.m., according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
A woman visiting UGA told police the man was yelling racial slurs and had threatened her group of friends who were taking photos. The man told police he was protesting UGA policies.
The man said the woman’s group had approached him, asking if he could move so they could take graduation pictures. The man denied yelling any racial slurs, but admitted he did yell profanity at them and called them “Nazis,” according to the report.
The woman told police the man threatened to “beat their asses” and would interrupt people’s photos. The woman also stated that the man began to “act as if he was Jesus Christ on a cross in front of the Arch,” and that he threw a clothes hanger into the bushes toward her group, according to the report.
The man was barred from the Arch and UGA North Campus for a period of 60 days for disruptive behavior.
Unconscious student carried to her dorm
Two UGAPD officers were dispatched to Oglethorpe House following a report of a student being carried unconscious to her room by two males just after midnight on May 2, according to a UGAPD report.
Once an officer arrived on scene, he made contact with the student’s roommate and friend. The officer informed the women that there was a call stating that two men were carrying her into the dorm. The roommate and her friend told police they had carried the student and that no males were involved, according to the report.
The student’s roommate mentioned the student had consumed alcohol, and police asked for the student’s license and determined she was under 21, according to the report.
EMS arrived to check on the student and determined she was safe to stay in her dorm. Police granted the student medical amnesty, according to the report.
Trash can fire on Baxter Street intersection
Police were dispatched at 10:45 p.m on May 1 to the intersection of Baxter Street and East Cloverhurst Avenue in reference to a fire, according to a UGAPD report.
When officers arrived at the scene, Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services had already extinguished the fire, which was contained to a single trash can at the bus stop in the southwest corner of the intersection. ACCFES said the fire was small and only damaged the plastic around the trashcan and burned the surrounding pinestraw.
UGAPD took no further action.