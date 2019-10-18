Student arrested for possession at Oglethorpe House
An Oglethorpe House resident assistant called police about a man who came into the dormitory and screamed at front desk staff on Oct. 11, according to a University of Georgia police report.
The caller said the man entered the building screaming and claimed to be a resident. According to the report, he returned approximately 30 minutes later and yelled at the staff again. After the RA told him she was contacting police, he left the building.
Police arrived at the scene and found a male matching the description they were given. When they made contact with him, the individual told officers he was attempting to get a ride home. According to the report, the officers noticed that his speech was slurred.
The man said he had previously been at Oglethorpe House, although he denied yelling at the staff. The officer asked the individual for his driver’s license. The officer determined the identification was fraudulent after running it through dispatch according to the report.
The officer believed the man was intoxicated. After determining he was a student at UGA and that he was under the legal drinking age, the officer placed the man under arrest. According to the report, the officer found a small bag of cocaine on the student.
The student was transported to the Clarke County jail and charged with possession of cocaine, underage possession of alcohol and possession of a fraudulent identification according to the report.
Man arrested for smoking weed in his car
Officers approached a parked vehicle in the Church Street commuter lot with its headlights on around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, according to a UGAPD report.
Police approached the vehicle and found a man reclined in the driver’s seat. According to the report, the inside of his car was filled with smoke. The officer knocked on the window to get the man’s attention. After he noticed a “strong odor of burnt marijuana,” the officer asked him to exit the vehicle.
The individual told officers he had “about a gram” of marijuana in his car. The officer asked for his ID. When the man opened his wallet, he dropped a second license on the ground that stated he was over 21 years of age. The officer found this driver’s license to be fraudulent, according to the report.
The officer searched the car and found marijuana on the front passenger seat, marijuana packaged in a sandwich bag and two THC-containing Rice Crispy Treat edibles. The man was arrested for possession of a fake ID and possession of a schedule I substance. According to the report, he was transported to the Clarke County Jail.
Fire alarm pulled on campus
An officer was dispatched to Joseph E. Brown Hall after a fire alarm was activated around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
A UGAPD officer arrived on scene with the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department and a member of the Fire Protection Associates. According to the report, the building had been evacuated when the officer arrived and there were no signs of smoke or fire.
The caller made contact with the police and said she believed someone pulled the fire alarm. The officer confirmed that it had been activated manually despite there being no active fire. The officer determined the building was safe before allowing students and staff to return, according to the report.
The officer reset the alarm but was unable to obtain fingerprints due to the alarm’s surface type.
