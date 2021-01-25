Person damages, steals 10 exit signs in Creswell and Russell Hall
An unknown person damaged or stole at least 10 exit signs on several floors in Creswell and Russell Halls between Jan. 10 and 20, according to multiple University of Georgia Police Department incident reports.
Several signs were still connected to the wall but had the front panel missing. One of the signs outside the bathroom on the third floor of Creswell had been ripped from the ceiling, and a sign on the sixth floor was hanging by a few wires from the ceiling, according to the reports.
Catalytic converter, other equipment stolen from the UGA Teaching Dairy Farm
An unknown person stole $1,650 worth of equipment from the UGA Teaching Dairy Farm in Winterville between Nov. 12, 2020 and Jan. 4, 2021, according to a UGAPD report.
Among the items stolen was a catalytic converter worth about $1,200 from a truck owned by the university, a leaf blower, a weed eater and a wire welder, according to the report.
An employee of the farm also told officers he found a saw blade stuck in one of the catalytic converters under another UGA truck and hearing a loud noise, according to the report.
Dorm room in Soule Hall burglarized over winter break
An unknown person burglarized a dorm room in Soule Hall between Nov. 22, 2020 and Jan. 10, 2021, stealing about $253 worth of items, according to a UGAPD report.
The person took a vacuum, bed sheets, laundry detergent, a broom and other miscellaneous items, according to the report. The dorm’s resident noticed the items were gone when she returned to her dorm after winter break.
The door was locked, according to the report, but there were no signs of forced entry into the dorm.
