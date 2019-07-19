UGA police shoot injured deer that was trapped
A University of Georgia police officer shot and killed an injured deer that was stuck in a retention pond at Lake Herrick, according to a July 10 police report. The deer had been injured earlier in the day by Georgia Department of Natural Resources agents.
Police were called around 6:45 p.m. when someone saw the deer struggling to exit the pond. According to the report, the deer was lying on the edge of the pond and had what “appeared to be a bullet wound” in its neck and also appeared to have a broken leg. The deer swam away when police approached.
The reporting officer was told that the DNR “was out at the same pond with another deer complaint earlier in the day.” According to the report, DNR agents had shot the deer but never confirmed it was dead.
Because “the deer was injured, suffering, and unable to get itself out of the pond,” officers decided to shoot the deer with a patrol rifle. After confirming the deer was dead, police contacted the U.S. Forest Service to retrieve the carcass.
Child pulls fire alarm at Tate Center
A fire alarm was pulled by a four-year-old at the Tate Student Center on July 15, according to a UGA police report.
The Clarke County Fire Department responded to the incident before police informed them the building was safe, according to the report. The child’s mother told police they were on a tour when her son pulled the alarm.
According to the report, police spoke with the child and told him not to set off the alarm. The child “said he was sorry and nodded that he understood.”
Due to the child “lacking the capacity for criminal intent,” no crime was reported.
17 people trapped in elevator at Journalism building
An adult chaperone and 16 juveniles were trapped in an elevator at the Journalism building on July 11, according to a UGA police report.
The incident was reported around 6 p.m. and the people were able to evacuate the elevator around 6:45 p.m. after the fire department cut the power to the elevator. According to the report, the adult chaperone was a Duke TIP employee and was responsible for the 16 children.
Police told the woman she “should ought to have known better than to put herself and 16 other juveniles in an elevator that was not designed for such a large capacity.” An employee with Premier Elevator arrived and told police he would repair the elevator, according to the report.
