Personal property stolen from Austin Peay basketball team
A University of Georgia police officer responded to a report of a burglary at Stegeman Coliseum a little before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, according to a UGA police report.
Members of the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team told officers an unknown individual accessed their unlocked and unattended locker room and stole money, earbuds and a wristwatch. According to the report, it’s estimated that the stolen goods are valued at $516 total.
The officer spoke to officers already at the scene who said police had been flagged down by a UGA Athletics employee. According to the report, personal items were taken from the Austin Peay locker room, which is not a public area.
There were no signs of forced entry. Officers did not process the scene for fingerprints because many people entered and exited the premises before police arrived, according to the report.
Marijuana discovered during traffic stop, driver not charged
A vehicle was pulled over after a UGA police officer noticed the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts around 1 p.m. on Dec. 21, according to a police report. The driver was not charged for possession due to the small amount of marijuana.
While first initiating the stop, the officer smelled the odor of burning marijuana, according to the report. After explaining the reason for the stop, the odor was no longer present. A few minutes later, however, another officer at the scene noticed a faint marijuana smell.
The passenger began to smoke a cigarillo during the stop, which he quickly put out. According to the report, the officer recognized this as a tactic often used to cover other scents. The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found marijuana residue on the floorboards, marijuana ash inside the center console and a small plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in the cushion of the rear seat.
The residue and the white powder were not testable, according to the report.
Man experiences medical emergency outside UGAPD building
Officers met with a man believed to be experiencing a medical emergency outside the UGA Police Department around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to a police report.
The man was unable to form complete sentences and his words were incoherent. According to the report, his responses were “unusual statements” that were not related to the questions being asked. Officers asked for his date of birth multiple times, to which he responded “28-29.” The man also said he played football in high school and may have received a head injury.
After the officers were unable to gather information after several minutes, they contacted emergency medical services. Medical personnel transported the man to the hospital, according to the report.
What about the guy that got tazed by clarke county during the kentucky basketball game? UGA PD also responded to that
