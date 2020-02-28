Roommates fight at the Mark Athens

A man received a black eye during a fight with his roommate at the Mark Athens apartment complex, according to a UGAPD report.

He went to the University Health Center on Feb. 17 to make sure he didn’t have any severe injuries. Once there, a UHC employee reported the man’s injury to UGAPD, according to the report.

The man said the altercation was a misunderstanding and that he did not want to press charges. According to the report, the roommates started arguing and shoving each other when they returned to their apartment after a night out, the man told police.

The man told his roommate to “come say it to my face,” and then his roommate punched him in the face, according to the report.

Fired dining hall employee causes disturbance

A Joe Frank Dining Commons employee knocked over dishes and slammed an office door, causing a clock to fall off the wall, after he was fired on Feb. 14 around 2 p.m., according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.

Police determined there was no indication that a crime had been committed, and no damage was reported during the incident. A food operations manager told police she would like the man to be barred if he returns, according to the report.

According to the report, witnesses saw the man go outside after being fired and then return to get a charger.

Drunk woman found passed out in Church Hall

A woman was found passed out on the first floor of Church Hall on Feb 19. around 1:30 a.m. The resident assistant on duty called the UGA Police Department after another resident saw the woman on the ground and remembered she had seen her downtown on Snapchat, according to the report.

Emergency medical services examined the woman and determined she was safe to stay on her own. According to the report, the woman was underage, but medical amnesty was granted since the call for medical assistance was related to the woman’s drinking.

The woman had mud on her knees and hands and had taken her shoes off. The officer attempted to wake her up by sitting her up and applying sternum rubs. Once the student woke up, the officer asked for her name and if she knew where she was. According to the report, the student’s responses were unintelligible because her speech was slurred. Eventually, she spoke clearly but answered “Church Hall” to all of the questions asked of her.