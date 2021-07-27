Scammer calls woman from UGA service numbers
On July 21, the University of Georgia Police Department received a call from a student concerning phone calls they received from UGA phone numbers, according to a UGAPD report.
Three total calls occurred after standard business hours while the student was in Dallas, Texas, according to the report.
The first call came from the Enterprise Information Technology Services Help Desk’s number, according to the report. The second call came from the University Health Center, which was an automated message from someone claiming to be a doctor who asked for personal information about the individual.
The message was in reference to a sexually transmitted infection the individual was tested for at the UHC in June 2021. It requested they provide the names of all of their previous sexual partners, according to the report.
The student hung up with the UHC after hearing the message, according to the report. One minute later, she received another call from EITS.
The student contacted the UHC about the automated message afterwards. According to the report, the UHC said they do not call patients after hours, do not require patients to provide information about their sexual partners and do not have a doctor by the name that was referenced in the message.
According to the report, the student suspected her ex-boyfriend, who is a UGA employee, instigated the calls. Both the woman and her ex-boyfriend are off-campus students at UGA and have a history of domestic disputes with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The individual was advised to file a report with Dallas authorities because the call took place there, and the officer offered to write an information report documenting the calls.
Couple argues in UGAPD parking lot
On July 19, a man and woman flagged down police about a verbal argument the two were having in the UGAPD parking lot, according to a UGAPD report.
When the officer approached the couple, they noticed the individuals were yelling at each other. The woman approached the officer's vehicle and then told the officer that they were in an argument, and she wanted to report him to the police, according to the report.
The woman said they got into an argument the day before that carried over into that day and that although the man did not physically harm her then, he has in the past.
The man also said the argument started the day before and carried over into that day but claimed he had never hurt her, according to the report. However, he did admit to accidentally hitting the woman’s arm while throwing down a cigarette.
The man said she suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, which had caused similar incidents in the past. According to the report, the man said she had a condition that caused her to have seizures as well.
While the officer spoke with the man, another officer arrived on scene and spoke to the woman, according to the report. The woman said the man had physically abused her at multiple off-campus locations in the past, but the man denied all allegations, according to the report.
The woman told the officers of an incident that happened the night before, but the officers saw no bruising consistent with that incident. The woman also mentioned multiple other incidents when her boyfriend was abusive, but officers could not find evidence for these claims.
The man denied all of the incidents and said the woman suffered from seizures.
The officer offered to call EMS or take the woman to the hospital, but she declined both, according to the report. The officer told the couple it would be best for them to separate for a while, to which they both agreed.
The officers found no evidence a crime had taken place, according to the report.