Men caught stealing street signs, arrested for drug and alcohol possession
Officers were driving down Finley Street when they noticed a vehicle with its hazards was stopping traffic at the crosswalk between Russell Hall and Creswell Hall a little after midnight on Oct. 16, according to a UGAPD report.
As the officers approached the car, they saw the front seat passenger place a green and white street sign in the rear passenger area of the vehicle. According to the report, the officers also observed a second sign in the back. The officer also noticed a case of beer in the back seat.
The officer searched the individual and found a license issued to a different name.
The officer spoke to the driver and asked about the alcohol in the back seat. The driver said he did not know who the alcohol belong to, according to the report.
A search of the car yielded a case of blood orange and grapefruit lager, the two stolen street signs, an empty bottle of rum, a glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue, two empty packages for a THC oil product, a vaporizer cartridge with unknown contents, a pack of rolling papers and a fraudulent South Carolina driver’s license.
The passenger told officers he would "plead the 5th,” according to the report. Upon questioning, the driver said he was helping the passenger transport the signs to his dorm room.
The driver was arrested for possession of a fake ID, possession of an alcoholic beverage under the age of 21 and possession of drug related objects. The passenger was charged with theft by taking, possession of the ID of another and possession of an alcoholic beverage under 21 years of age, according to the report.
Police called over man standing in the street attempting to hitchhike
Police received a dispatch to the area of East Campus Road and River Road in reference to a man standing in the road a little after midnight on Oct. 19, according to a UGAPD report.
The initial call said the man “looked like he was trying to get hit.” When police arrived, the man was walking in the bike lane with his left arm extended and his thumb up in an attempt to get a ride, according to the report.
The officer pulled behind the man and activated his lights. According to the report, the individual did not stop walking and seemed not to notice the officer behind him. After getting his attention, the officer approached him. The man said he was trying to walk to a fraternity house, though he was heading in the wrong direction.
According to the report, the officer observed that the man smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes, slurred speech and swayed as he spoke. The man handed his license to the officer, which stated he was under 21 years of age. The officer issued a citation for underage possession of alcohol and pedestrian in the roadway.
Fire alarm activated by extinguisher in dorm bathroom
University of Georgia police officers were dispatched to Hill Hall around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 when a fire alarm went off, according to a UGA police report.
Upon arriving, the residents were evacuated, according to the report. The officers saw no signs of smoke or fire. A student approached officers and said she had an idea of what had happened.
The student said she was showering when she heard two girls’ voices. The student said she heard giggling before one of the voices said, “Just spray it.” According to the report, she said she heard noise and thought she saw white smoke.
Police went to the restroom to investigate where they found a “white powdery substance” on the floor. Athens-Clarke County Fire & Emergency Services determined the substance was from a fire extinguisher, according to the report.
