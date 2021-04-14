Student passes out in dorm shower, causes water damage
A University of Georgia student passed out in the shower of his dorm in Oglethorpe House on April 3 after he had been drinking, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
A resident assistant called the police after discovering the student in the shower and could not tell if he was breathing. The student regained consciousness once police arrived. The student told police he had “a couple” of drinks earlier in the night, according to the report.
The student had slurred speech and misspelled his last name when officers asked, according to the report. The student was under the age of 21, but police granted him medical amnesty.
The resident assistant also told police that residents on the floors below reported water damage as a result of the overflowing shower. Police observed water damage in seven other rooms, according to the report.
Disorderly conduct at North Campus parking deck
An underage intoxicated woman in the North Campus parking deck gave police an ID that did not belong to her on April 4, according to a UGAPD report.
Police initially responded to the area due to a report of car windows being smashed. The woman told police she was supposed to be picked up by the vehicle they believed to belong to the suspect. As police waited with the woman for the vehicle to arrive, the woman asked the officer to handcuff her, saying she had anger issues and may “attack” the people in the car, according to the report. The officer refused to handcuff her.
The officer tried to find the woman a way home, and the woman’s boyfriend and some other men approached in a vehicle and offered to give the woman a ride. After some time, the woman yelled and walked toward the vehicle, and the officer blocked her, according to the report.
When police asked the woman for her ID, the woman handed police an ID that had a different name than the woman used. As the woman made phone calls, police saw a contact in her phone with the name on the ID. The woman gave police her real information, and they found that the ID belonged to the woman’s sister, according to the report.
Police barred the woman from all UGA property for 90 days and released her when a friend arrived to pick her up.
Student scammed by shoe seller
A student sent $210 to an unknown person in an attempt to buy a pair of shoes, which the seller never sent, according to a UGAPD report.
The student told police he had contacted the seller through Snapchat. He sent the money to the person through Apple Pay on March 9, and the seller agreed to ship the shoes the same day. The student never received the shoes or a refund, according to the report.
The student told police he received a tracking number for the shoes, but the information was invalid. The seller then blocked him on Snapchat and wouldn’t respond to the student’s text messages, according to the report.