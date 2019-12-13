Woman calls police over suspected phone scam
A woman called University of Georgia police to report a fraud after a man contacted her and asked for personal information around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to a police report.
When police arrived, the caller told police that a man called her and said he worked for the Social Security Administration. The man threatened to arrest her unless she provided the information he requested. According to the report, she gave him her social security number and how much money was in her bank account.
The caller then told the woman to meet him at Target, which led her to believe he was not legitimate, according to the report. She stopped answering his phone calls although he attempted to reach her several times.
Officers advised her to change her passwords, monitor her account activity and cease contact with the unknown numbers, according to the report.
Intoxicated woman closes car door on her hand
An Uber driver called UGA police in reference to a passenger who had closed the door on her fingers a little before 1 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to a report.
An officer arrived on scene and spoke with the caller. She said that when the woman exited the vehicle from the backseat, she closed the door behind her on her finger. According to the report, she was unable to open the door for “two to three minutes.”
The officer believed the individual was intoxicated and noticed her finger was beginning to bruise and had a small laceration. When asked for her identification, the woman supplied a fake ID, which she said she used downtown to get into bars, according to the report.
Emergency Medical Services arrived and told officers she refused to be transported to the hospital. Medical amnesty did not apply since the driver did not call in reference to the woman’s well-being related to an alcoholic overdose. According to the report, the officer declined prosecution because the woman was “forthcoming in handing over the driver’s license that did not belong to her” and she was not “obnoxious or boisterous.”
Police called after intoxicated student has trouble walking
UGA Housing Security called police after an intoxicated man was having trouble walking outside of Morris Hall around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to a UGAPD report.
A responding officer met with the caller and another UGA Housing Security employee who said she found the individual sitting down on the steps of Morris Hall. According to the report, the officer found him leaning over the railing of a wheelchair access ramp with his head between his hands. The man smelled like alcohol and was missing one of his shoes.
The man fumbled with his wallet and produced two fraudulent driver’s licenses. Emergency Medical Services determined he needed to be transported to the hospital. According to the report, medical amnesty was granted.
