UGA student scammed through fake COVID-19 relief fund
On Aug. 25, UGAPD responded to a call regarding an email scam, according to a UGAPD report.
A student said on Aug. 22 she received an email from a UGA email address about a “Walmart COVID-19 relief fund” with a link to apply. She clicked the link and gave her full name, social security number, email address, phone number and photos of the front and back of her driver’s license. She showed her friends the email and they informed her it was a scam, according to the report.
The sender emailed the student asking for another copy of the photos of her driver’s license because they didn’t receive them, but the student did not comply. She did not lose any money due to the scam, according to the report.
Police advised her to contact the Social Security office, her credit bureau, her bank and the DMV. The student also forwarded the original email to police to be kept as evidence, according to the report.
Door vandalized at UGA Business Services building
On Aug. 25, the University of Georgia Police Department responded to an intrusion alarm at the Business Services building, according to a UGAPD report.
Upon arrival, an officer searched the building and discovered graffiti on a door at the southwest side of the building. The graffiti appeared to have been done using a silver paint pen, and said “RESET.” The same door had been marked with an identical tag on Aug. 13, according to the report.
The following day, on Aug. 26, officers arrested the culprit and obtained a misdemeanor warrant for one charge of criminal trespass. The culprit was also barred from all UGA transit for a period of two years, according to the report.
Door damaged at Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house
On Aug. 23, UGAPD responded to a call about a damaged door at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house, according to a UGAPD report.
Upon arriving at the scene, an officer met with the UGA Greek Housing Coordinator who said a door on the house’s balcony had been removed from its hinges sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 23, according to the report.
The UGA Greek Housing Coordinator told the officer that the previous weekend concluded Rush events, and there had likely been a large gathering inside the house, according to the report.
The officer photographed the damaged door to be saved as evidence. The damage was estimated to be less than $500, according to the report.