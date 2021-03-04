The University of Georgia Police Department arrested 20-year-old student Gabriel Lemay on 15 counts of sexual exploitation of children on Wednesday.
Lemay was identified by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a press release from the CCSO. The tip pointed the detectives to his home near Woodstock. When they arrived with a warrant to arrest, they were alerted that Lemay had returned to UGA.
According to a UGAPD report, just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, UGAPD were asked to assist with the investigation. By 12:20 p.m. Lemay was taken into custody at his dorm in Oglethorpe House and transported to the UGA Police Department. An officer from UGAPD kept watch over the dorm room while awaiting the arrival of a Cherokee County officer to perform a search for evidence pertaining to the investigation.
The UGAPD report indicates that the Cherokee County officer took several of Lemay’s items for further search including his cell phone.
Lemay was booked at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center at 6:28 p.m. where he remains without bond according to an email from Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.
Forensic searches are being conducted on the seized property. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has not ruled out the potential for additional charges.