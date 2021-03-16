In the past year, premedical students at UGA learned about health and medicine through the lens of the COVD-19 health crisis. When they normally would have studied in hospitals and shadowed doctors, students watched the pandemic unfold on the front-line workers from the outside.
Anahit Mehranian, a senior biology major, was drawn to the premedical pathway because of an interest in using science to interact with others and build communities.
“[The pandemic] hasn’t changed my purpose, but I think it's given me a different perspective,” Mehranian said.
Annabel Crippen, a junior genetics major, decided during the pandemic she wanted to earn a master’s in public health.
“I think it's so important for physicians to be looking at the big picture these days because they talk about how public health and medicine often come into conflict,” Crippen said.
Students have shifted from thinking about a medical career in the future to constantly experiencing and analyzing evolving health scenarios.
“As a pre-med student, watching [UGA students] disregard guidelines is hard because I know that once I'm a front-line worker… I will handle it in a much more direct way,” Crippen said.
The pandemic, although primarily a health issue, has affected a vast amount of private and public sectors. Crippen said her global health classes gave insight into the way COVID is disproportionately impacting some communities.
Opportunities for pre-med students to get mandatory in-person shadowing hours have dried up immensely. Mehranian said clinical hours, the developmental and hands-on experiences in labs and patient settings, and shadowing and volunteering have been the most severely affected.
These shadowing hours offer hands-on experience and allow students to narrow their scope of medical interest. Shadowing hours are highly recommended for medical school applications, Mehranian said. Although there are some online opportunities, not all medical schools accept this form of shadowing on their applications.
Ishan Aggarwal, a sophomore psychology and biology double major, expects the transition of the medical field from in-person to online will be more permanent.
“One of the biggest things that's been different is telemedicine … in the future I think people will find it’s more comfortable for the patient,” Aggarwal said.
COVID-19 has shed light onto the conditions health workers face and opened a path towards telemedicine, Aggarwal said.
“It's humbling … and it also makes me feel really proud that I'm doing what I'm doing and that these are my role models,” Mehranian said.