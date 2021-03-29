The COVID-19 pandemic created financial barriers for many undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Georgia. UGA President Jere W. Morehead has created a new fund to assist graduate students and help them complete their degrees.
The Graduate Student Degree Accelerator Fund contains $250,000 that will award a maximum of $5,000 to master’s and doctoral degree students. These funds will be awarded based on evidence that their use will help applicants achieve their degree.
Morehead released a statement explaining the fund demonstrates UGA’s “appreciation of the important contributions of our graduate students and our commitment to their success.”
Ron Walcott, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the graduate school, said applicants enrolled full-time in good academic standing will be able to apply for the fund, with written support from their academic program to confirm their plan to graduate.
Walcott further stated he expects the fund to help around 50 to 100 graduate students. “We look forward to helping these students cross the academic finish line and continue their careers,” Walcott said in a statement.
Morehead has provided other assistance to graduate students in the past. He created the Graduate Student Emergency Fund in 2018 to help graduate students facing unexpected financial difficulty. The President’s Venture Fund and UGA Foundation has provided over $350,000 to this fund over the course of the pandemic to assist graduate students.